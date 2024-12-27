EverQuote Stock In Focus After Analyst Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Jumps

The demand for the company's services are projected to grow stronger in 2025 and 2026, said the analyst.

First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

Everquote stock ($EVER) was in the spotlight on Friday after the company’s ‘Strong Buy’ rating from Raymond James, lifting retail sentiment.

The brokerage upgraded EverQuote from ‘Outperform’ to ‘Strong Buy’ with a price target of $35 as part of the firm’s 2025 outlook note for the insurance company, TheFly reported.

While the company has produced "solid" results this year, the firm believes the stock's recent performance is impacted by the pending FCC rule change around data collection and outbound phone calls to consumers.

The analyst warned “one-time reset could depress revenue growth and elevate costs for about 30% of the company's business in the near term," said the report.

However, demand for the company's services is projected to grow stronger in 2025 and 2026 as insurance companies rapidly increase their advertising budgets.

Retail sentiment on the stock was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes were ‘extremely high’ compared to ‘high.’

Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 9.10.51 PM.png EVER sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 27

EverQuote operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers.

Cambridge, Mass.-based company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in 2008. It has beaten Wall Street expectations on earnings per share and revenue in the past four quarters, according to Stocktwits data.

EverQuote stock is up 63% year-to-date.

