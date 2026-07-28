Craig-Hallum on Tuesday lifted its price target on ETON to $62 from $40 and kept a Buy rating.

Craig-Hallum is factoring in new products and higher expectations for several existing treatments.

Even with higher assumptions, Craig-Hallum’s model remains more cautious than the company’s own goals.

That gap, the firm said, leaves room for significant additional upside if the company performs closer to its ambitions.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) jumped 10% on Tuesday, buoyed by Craig-Hallum's optimism on the company’s pipeline and a fresh price target implying a potential upside of as much as 47% from its last close.

The firm, on Tuesday, lifted its price target on ETON to $62 from $40 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating after updating its financial forecasts for the pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, particularly those affecting children.

Craig-Hallum is factoring in new products and higher expectations for several existing treatments. The firm pointed to the addition of Amglidia and a recently acquired generic drug application, along with more optimistic long-term sales projections for Galzin and its related product candidate ET-700, as well as Increlex.

Amglidia is a liquid medicine designed for neonatal diabetes, a rare form of the condition that appears in newborns. It has been available in Europe for years, and Eton holds the rights to bring it to the U.S., where no approved oral option currently exists.

Galzin is already on the market as a treatment for Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body and can damage organs. ET-700 is Eton’s longer-acting version of the same ingredient, meant to simplify dosing for patients. A study comparing the two is underway.

Increlex is a treatment for children who fail to grow properly because their bodies do not make enough of a key growth factor. Eton acquired the product and has been working to expand its reach.

Analyst Revenue Estimates Trail Eton’s

Even with these higher assumptions, Craig-Hallum’s model remains more cautious than the company’s own goals. The firm estimates about $350 million in revenue for fiscal year 2030, compared with management’s target of $500 million. That gap, the firm said, leaves room for significant additional upside if the company performs closer to its ambitions

The analyst also pointed to additional upside potential from Hemangeol. Hemangeol is the only approved treatment for proliferating infantile hemangioma, a type of birthmark that can grow rapidly in some babies and require systemic therapy. Eton acquired the U.S. rights earlier this year and relaunched it in May with its patient-support program.

Eton currently markets about 10 rare-disease products and continues to expand its portfolio. Management has guided for more than $120 million in revenue this year and has set a longer-term goal of $500 million annually by 2030.

How Did ETON Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETON stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained‘low.’

Earlier this month, Canaccord initiated coverage of Eton with a ‘Buy’ rating and $60 price target, implying an upside of nearly 42% from Monday’s close. The firm said that Eton is evolving into an ultra-rare disease company focused on niche therapeutic areas within pediatric endocrinology, metabolic, and pediatric dermatology. It further noted “very positive feedback” from a pediatric endocrinologist on Eton’s key drugs and believes the company is “on the cusp of a strong inflection.”

ETON stock has nearly tripled year-to-date.

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