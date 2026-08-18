Investors would now tune into Cerebras’ flagship event Supernova 2026, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Cerebras Systems’ stock jumped 15.1% on Monday; shares then dropped 2% in overnight trading.

Wedbush said Cerebras’ technology powering an ultrafast mode in a new OpenAI AI model is a tailwind for the chipmaker.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CBRS was ‘extremely bullish.’

Cerebras Systems’ stock jumped 15.1% on Monday before paring more of those gains in the overnight session, after a key analyst issued a favorable note on the company’s deepening integration with its customer and AI heavyweight OpenAI.

Last week, Cerebras said its proprietary Wafer-Scale Engine technology is powering OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-5.6 Sol Ultrafast mode, a service tier capable of delivering up to 750 output tokens per second, which is roughly 14 times faster than standard processing.

On Monday, Wedbush Securities said in a note that it sees “progression” in Cerebras’ OpenAI workflow, flagging it as a tailwind for the chipmaker

“We view this news as progression of CBRS's OpenAI relationship,” Wedbush said in an investor note. “While OpenAI is committed to taking 750MW of Cerebras capacity by 2028, we'd note the agreement is structured such that OpenAI can both extend the length of contracts around this capacity and/or contract for additional capacity through 2030.”

Cerebras and OpenAI signed a $20 billion compute deal in April. Cerebras, viewed as an emerging challenger to Nvidia, uses its Wafer-Scale Engine technology to keep an entire 300-millimeter silicon wafer intact as a single processor. The architecture is designed to deliver high computing performance and memory bandwidth for AI workloads.

Cerebras To Kick Off Supernova Event

Investors and analysts would tune into Cerebras’ flagship event Supernova 2026, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Cerebras is expected to unveil new AI products, demos and developments focused on ultra-fast inference and production AI applications at the end, with some reports pointing to the possible next-generation WSE-4 hardware launch.

The flagship conference is significant as Cerebras’ key annual product showcase, bringing together AI developers, enterprise leaders, researchers and ecosystem partners around its fast-inference strategy.

Retail View On CBRS

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CBRS has held up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone since the chipmakers quarterly report last week.

“Cerebras Systems is in focus this morning after at least two major companies/firms announced stakes in the company in their 13F forms for the year,” a trader wrote.

“Both Citadel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed $CBRS stakes as of the end of Q2 2026. The stock went public roughly halfway through the quarter.”

Another trader wrote: “$CBRS Everyone is waiting for tomorrow’s Supernova event that CBRS is putting on. It’s kinda like Apple’s annual September product and service launch… Tomorrow will be fun.”

Cerebras’ Q2 Recap

Last Wednesday, Cerebras reported adjusted loss per share of $0.05 for its second quarter, beating Wall Street’s estimates of a $0.18 loss per. Revenue came in at $209.9 million, ahead of the $108 million consensus estimate.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $880 million to $890 million, above its previous forecast of $855 million to $865 million.

However, Cerebras’ adjusted gross margin fell to 40.6% in the second quarter, from 46.5% in the preceding three months. CFO Bob Komin said on the post-earnings conference call that the roughly five percentage point decline was driven by higher costs to rent computing capacity that Cerebras had previously deployed with other customers.

The margin pressure comes while the company is rapidly expanding its manufacturing capacity. Cerebras said it expects to increase that capacity by more than tenfold this year, adding to the infrastructure required to meet growing demand for its AI systems.

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