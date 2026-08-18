Former Tesla President Jon McNeill said the Roadster may hover using SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters.

McNeill said the vehicle could revive excitement around Tesla’s increasingly AI and autonomy-focused business.

He predicted Tesla and SpaceX could combine “sooner rather than later” as their engineering operations overlap.

Tesla is also reportedly preparing to add its steering wheel-free Cybercab to Austin’s robotaxi service this month.

Tesla’s (TSLA) upcoming Roadster demonstration could showcase more than a hovering sports car, according to former President Jon McNeill, who sees the SpaceX collaboration as a possible step toward combining Musk’s companies.

TSLA stock fell 1% on Monday, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

Roadster Could Bring Tesla And SpaceX Closer

Tesla is reportedly prepared to unveil the long-delayed Roadster as early as August and introduce its purpose-built Cybercab to the company’s Austin robotaxi service. Speaking on CNBC, McNeill said the idea of equipping the Roadster with SpaceX thrusters emerged during the vehicle’s first brainstorming meeting in 2016. Tesla initially wanted the technology to help produce the world’s fastest production car, targeting zero-to-60-mph acceleration of roughly 1.6 to 1.8 seconds. The latest concept would point the cold-gas thrusters toward the ground.

“I don’t know if we’re going to see flying, but we may see hovering in this demo,” McNeill said. The VistaShares co-founder and DVx Ventures CEO said Elon Musk needs to restore enthusiasm around Tesla’s automotive business as the company increasingly emphasizes artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics.

“Elon recognizes that Tesla needs to inject some energy and excitement back into the car business, and the Roadster is a natural way to do that,” he said. McNeill suggested that the SpaceX collaboration may serve a broader purpose, calling it “probably not-so-hidden attempt to further knit Tesla and SpaceX’s futures together.”

He pointed to increasing overlap across AI, autonomous systems, chips and engineering. McNeill also argued that combining the businesses could move Musk closer to the valuation thresholds underpinning his trillion-dollar Tesla compensation package. “Elon’s got hundreds of millions of reasons to do this,” he said. “These two businesses are going to come together, probably sooner rather than later.”

Tesla Plans SpaceX-Powered Roadster Demo

Tesla could apparently demonstrate the redesigned Roadster at SpaceX’s testing facility in McGregor, Texas. The limited-edition model would reportedly use a SpaceX-developed cold-gas thruster system, code-named A71, to hover. Because of the extreme noise, the car may be remotely operated without a passenger while spectators remain hundreds of yards away.

Tesla reportedly scaled back a more ambitious stunt involving a magnetized ramp, inverted driving and a midair recovery after Musk warned employees that it could fail. The track-only model is unlikely to be street legal and could cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

First unveiled in 2017 with production targeted for 2020, the second-generation Roadster has been delayed at least eight times. Customers who paid deposits of $50,000 for the standard model or $250,000 for the Founders Series are still waiting.

Cybercab Rollout Nears In Austin

Tesla is separately preparing to roll out Cybercab in Austin as early as this month, according to another report from The Information. The company reportedly plans to begin with employee rides on public roads before adding Cybercabs to its commercial robotaxi service several days later. Tesla has recently conducted test drives, offered staff rides on private roads and trained local first responders.

Cybercab has no pedals or steering wheel and is central to Tesla’s autonomous ride-hailing ambitions. Production versions began testing on public roads in June, with manufacturing expected to accelerate later this year.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA was ‘bullish’ amid a 564% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of August 18 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TSLA deployment of Cybercabs in August is a remarkable achievement; .. approximately 1-2qtr ahead of schedule... and is evidence of organization's leadership, management and overall org. capabilities in incrementally achieving targets/goals”

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Another user said, “$TSLA peace deal going to be announced and we have a flying roadster coming !! Load up the calls”

View this Stocktwits post

So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 25%.

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