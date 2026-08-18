Roku, Merck & Co and Charles Schwab shares jumped to 52-week highs, extending strong earnings momentum, as well as gaining from company-specific analysts.

ROKU stock closed up 0.4% higher as investor sentiment has improved amid a $22 billion acquisition by Fox and strong second-quarter financial results.

MRK stock closed up 0.09% as a strong Q2 earnings beat and positive clinical trial momentum for its oncology portfolio drove retail interest.

SCHW stock jumped to an annual high in the regular session before closing down 0.44%.

Shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU), Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), and Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) jumped to 52-week highs on Monday amid sustained momentum from strong earnings results and company-specific catalysts.

ROKU stock closed up 0.4% as investor sentiment has improved amid a $22 billion acquisition by Fox Corporation (FOXA) and strong second-quarter (Q2) financial results.

MRK stock closed up 0.09% as a strong Q2 earnings beat and positive clinical trial momentum for its oncology portfolio drove retail interest.

SCHW stock jumped to an annual high in the regular session before closing down 0.44%.

Roku Gains On Fox Acquisition, Earnings Strength

ROKU stock jumped to a 52-week high of $158.51 on Monday, extending to four consecutive sessions in the green and is also on track to clock five months of gains.

Fox’s planned $22 billion acquisition of the streaming platform and stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results boosted the stock and drew investor attention.

Earlier this month, Roku reported $1.35 billion in quarterly revenue, up 22% year over year, while platform and advertising growth helped it surpass 100 million active households. The company’s recent hardware price increases also improved margins.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. ROKU stock is up more than 45% this year.

Merck Jumps On Strong Clinical Trial Momentum

MRK shares jumped to a 52-week high of $137.17 on Monday, sustaining gains after its better-than-expected Q2 results. The drugmaker’s pipeline has also added to positive momentum.

Merck reported Q2 revenue of $16.61 billion, up 5% year-over-year and above Wall Street expectations, driven by continued strength in oncology, particularly Keytruda, along with growth in animal health and newer products. Merck also forecast full-year 2026 revenue of $65.8 billion-$67 billion.

Keytruda sales rose 4% to $8.4 billion, while positive clinical-trial updates across its oncology pipeline and newer drugs such as Winrevair, Welireg and Capvaxive have also strengthened the company's growth outlook.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. MRK stock has risen nearly 28% year-to-date.

Charles Schwab Posts Strong Growth In July Net Assets

SCHW stock jumped to an annual high of $111.64, but closed down about 0.44% lower, snapping a three-day winning streak.

Last week, the company posted core net new assets that rose 24% year-on-year to $58.1 billion, a record month. Total client assets equaled $13.04 trillion at the end of the month, up 19% from the previous year.

The company also said new brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 417,000, up 11% year-on-year, while daily average trades totaled 11.6 million.

Charles Schwab reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62, topping analyst estimates, while revenue hit a record $7.07 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. SCHW stock has risen nearly 9% so far in 2026.

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