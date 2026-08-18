Dow futures were down 0.03%, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.25% and the Nasdaq-100 futures slumped 0.60% at 10:54 PM EDT.

Geopolitical tensions are back in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it impedes efforts to end the war against Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil prices jumped after the remarks, with Brent crude topping $90 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is seeking regulatory approval to launch nearly continuous U.S. equity trading, with a new 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET overnight session, adding to its existing extended hours.

U.S. stock futures traded lower in the overnight session late Monday as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran returned to focus after oil prices breached $90 a barrel, stoking inflation concerns once more.

Dow futures were down 0.03%, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.25% and the Nasdaq-100 futures slumped 0.60% at 10:54 PM EDT.

On Monday, all three benchmark indexes closed lower, with the S&P 500 leading the decline, down 0.52% at close. The Dow shed about 272 points to end 0.51% lower and Nasdaq also closed down 0.32%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.51% 53,459.78 S&P 500 -0.52% 7,745.06 Nasdaq Composite -0.32% 26,644.91

Nasdaq Plans 23-Hour Trading Sessions

Nasdaq is seeking regulatory approval to launch nearly continuous U.S. equity trading, with a new 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET overnight session added to its existing extended-hours.

The proposed schedule would allow trading from 9 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Friday, with only a one-hour daily processing break and all-day Saturday closed. Nasdaq says the move aims to meet growing global demand for U.S. stocks and expand access for international investors, with a targeted Dec. 6, 2026 launch, subject to approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Securities Information Processor readiness.

Key US Market Drivers

Geopolitical tensions are back in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it impedes efforts to end the war against Iran and re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump reportedly told Fox News on Monday. The comments come as a two-month window to negotiate a peace deal with Iran expired on Monday, without any breakthrough.

In a separate post on Truth Social, the president reiterated, “The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.”

Global oil prices jumped higher following the remarks. Brent crude futures expiring in October were up about 0.51%, trading at $91.33 a barrel at the time of writing. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures expiring in September were trading at $85.04 per barrel, up about 0.64%.

"Markets adopted a generally risk-off tone as President ​Trump reaffirmed he was ​not interested in ⁠extending the truce with Iran, with renewed tensions in the Middle East pushing oil prices higher and complicating sentiment," Westpac analysts reportedly wrote ​in a research note, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, rising oil prices pressured the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield to 5.31%, its highest level in nearly two decades, complicating the Federal Reserve's policy outlook that was widely expected to held stable in the upcoming September meeting.

“Gold, silver, oil, precious metals mining stocks, and bond yields all rose today as the S&P 500 fell. The inflation trade is on and Fed credibility is off. Get used to this combination,” Economist Peter Schiff said in a post on X.

Markets will turn their attention to the Fed’s July meeting minutes, due Wednesday, while the final stretch of earnings season brings results from several major retailers. Home Depot is set to report Tuesday, followed by Target on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday. Lowe’s and TJX Companies are also scheduled to release quarterly results this week.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Sandisk Corp. (SNDK): Shares of the memory chipmaker slumped more than 4% in the overnight session on Monday as investors weigh the recent AI rally and its sustainability.

Strategy (MSTR): The company garnered retail attention amid an announcement that it had sold about 3.5 million shares of MSTR common stock through its at-the-market (ATM) program, generating more than $333 million in net proceeds.

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS): The company’s stock was down more than 2% overnight amid AI jitters, shortly after it posted upbeat quarterly results and attracted a slew of analyst price-target increases.

Nike Inc. (NKE): The athletics apparel brand garnered retail attention amid its multi-year lows. However, a Stocktwits poll found that 68% of retailers who voted favored Nike as the stronger turnaround opportunity compared to Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).

Other Market Trends

Yields on the 10-year Treasury were at 4.724% at the time of writing, while spot gold prices fell to $4,396.09 per ounce.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) all traded lower at the time of writing

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.09% amid ‘neutral’ sentiment.

Asian markets were trading mixed at the open on Tuesday. South Korea's KOSPI, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s SSE Composite were all trading in the red at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Australian stocks were climbing higher.

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