The shift came amid heavy liquidations and market trends favoring Bitcoin under macro pressure.

Jack Yi admitted his early bullish call on Ethereum was mis-timed, as ETH failed to rally despite appearing undervalued relative to Bitcoin near market highs.

Ethereum continues to lag Bitcoin amid macro pressure, with BTC attracting institutional flows and ETF demand while ETH underperforms and sees heavy long liquidations.

Rising volatility and liquidation pressure highlight growing risk aversion, forcing traders and funds to prioritize position sizing and risk control over conviction-driven bets.

Liquid Capital founder Jack Yi said on Sunday that his firm’s earlier bullish stance on Ethereum (ETH) was premature, acknowledging he failed to move higher despite expectations that it was undervalued relative to Bitcoin (BTC).

In an X post on Monday, Jack Yi said that being bullish on Ethereum too early was a mistake after Liquid Capital cleared positions near market highs.

Yi said Bitcoin was trading around $100,000 at the time, while Ethereum remained consistently near $ 3,000, leading him to view Ethereum as undervalued. However, he said that he anticipated upside that failed to materialize, and profits from the previous cycle have since been fully retraced.

Jack Yi on Ethereum. | Source: @Jackyi_ld/X

He said that the firm is prioritizing risk control while waiting for a clearer market direction. He also acknowledged the pressure of public scrutiny, describing himself as “the person under the most pressure online right now,” and noted that remaining disciplined is difficult in an industry where it is “always tempting to be bullish.”

Yi has repeatedly described himself as an Ethereum bull, though he has not publicly disclosed the firm’s exact Ethereum holdings. Instead, he outlined plans to deploy significant capital toward further accumulation.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at around $2,250, down 6.7% in the last 24 hours, and saw about $219.98 million in total liquidations. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ETH remained in ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter going from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

Ethereum Trails Bitcoin Amid Macro Pressure

Yi’s comments marked a shift from his earlier position on Ethereum. He had previously stated that Ethereum was undervalued at around $3,000 and warned against shorting it, arguing that Ethereum would eventually catch up to Bitcoin. However, while the two assets have historically moved together, recent market cycles have been driven by Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum trailing and highlighting the timing risk Yi later acknowledged.

According to reports, Bitcoin’s strong 2024 performance, supported by institutional demand and spot ETF inflows, widened the gap and forced traders to reassess Ethereum exposure despite ongoing long-term optimism.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $76,794, down 2.4% in the last 24 hours, and saw about $266.67 million in total liquidations. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC went from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

