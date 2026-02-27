According to an Axios report, the Hawaii Democrat plans to reveal two separate measures in the months ahead designed to address labor market risks linked to AI adoption.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) is reportedly preparing legislation to safeguard workers from potential job losses and economic disruption as artificial intelligence reshapes industries at a rapid pace.

One of Schatz’s draft bills would levy what his office described as a “progressive non-deductible excise tax” on revenue generated by AI companies, the report cited.

The second measure would activate “an automatic, whole of government response” if the national unemployment rate surpasses 5.5% for two consecutive quarters.

