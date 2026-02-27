KORE stated that Searchlight and Abry will acquire all shares of the company’s issued and outstanding common stock that they currently don’t own in an all-cash transaction valued at nearly $726 million.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) stock ripped nearly 80% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Searchlight Capital Partners and Abry Partners.

KORE To Be Taken Private

KORE stated that, post-acquisition, it will be taken private while continuing to focus on its current Internet of Things consumer product portfolio. It expects the transaction to close in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.

“Both firms have an exceptional track record of helping their portfolio companies foster the growth and innovation required to be an industry leader with a loyal and satisfied customer base,” said KORE CEO Ron Totton.

While Searchlight is a global investment firm with $18 billion in assets under management, Abry is a private equity firm managing about $16 billion across its funds.

The two firms had sent a non-binding letter to KORE in November 2025 to acquire all of the company's shares they don’t already own for a cash consideration of $5 per share.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around KORE Group trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One user on Stocktwits called the acquisition news very good, while adding that volumes could push the stock to $10, nearly doubling it from Thursday’s closing price.

KORE stock is up 19% year-to-date and 116% over the past 12 months.

