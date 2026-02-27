According to Strategy CEO Phong Le, the more successful AI becomes, the more it poses a “threat” to the core pillars of humanity.

According to CEO Phong Le, AI risks "devaluing" human output and creating digital noise, while Bitcoin provides the necessary "digital scarcity" to anchor a world increasingly dominated by synthetic intelligence.

According to him, AI is caught in a “self-reinforcing doom loop” that’s harmful to humanity.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is in a “self-reinforcing doom loop” that strengthens the pillars of humanity.

Strategy (MSTR) CEO Phong Le said on Thursday that Bitcoin (BTC) is a “self-curing do loop” while AI is caught in a “self-reinforcing doom loop.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to him, the more successful AI becomes, the more it poses a “threat” to the core pillars of humanity. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s success strengthens the pillars of humanity. “I believe this as an optimist, technologist, leader – and as someone who is living the human dream,” he wrote in a post on X.

Source: @phongle/X

Le was reiterating his thesis from the keynote speech at Strategy World 2026 earlier this week, where he said that while AI risks "devaluing" human output and creating digital noise, Bitcoin provides the necessary "digital scarcity" to anchor a world increasingly dominated by synthetic intelligence.

MSTR Stock Falls Alongside Bitcoin Slide

MSTR’s stock fell as much as 2% in pre-market on Friday, as Bitcoin’s price fell back below $67,000. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day as chatter dipped to ‘extremely low’ from ‘low’ levels.

MSTR stock retail sentiment and message volume on February 27 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Other digital asset treasuries (DATs) were also in the red. Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and Strive Asset Management (ASST) also fell around 1.2% each in the pre-market trade.

Strategy currently holds 717,722 Bitcoin, valued at around $47.75 billion. The company has spent an average of $76,020 per token, putting its unrealized losses at $6.81 billion.

MSTR’s stock has fallen by more than 13% this year, while Bitcoin’s price is down around 25%.

Read also: MARA Stock Surges Despite Deep Quarterly Loss – ‘No Longer Simply A Bitcoin Miner’ Says CEO

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<