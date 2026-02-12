Entera Bio said that the company chairman Geno J. Germano bought shares, in addition to directors Steven D. Rubin, Haya Taitel, and Sean Ellis.

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed up 13% on Wednesday after the company said that several members of its board purchased shares of the company in the open market.

The company said that Chairman Geno J. Germano also bought shares, in addition to directors Steven D. Rubin, Haya Taitel, and Sean Ellis.

The Share Purchases

The company said that the purchases were made at prevailing market prices and in compliance with laws governing insider trading.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Germano purchased 20,000 shares at $1.49 a piece, while Rubin, Taitel and Ellis purchased 10,000, 7,500 and 18,000 shares, respectively, at prices ranging from $1.2 to $1.48 per share.

The new purchases come on the heels of Entera CEO Miranda Toledano buying shares of the company in December.

About Entera

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies. Its most advanced product candidate, EB613, is being developed as the first oral, bone building once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low bone mass density and high-risk osteoporosis. The company also has programs being developed for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, obesity and metabolic syndromes.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ENTX stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for “exciting days” ahead. “Rest assured, they aren’t throwing away their money,” they wrote about the share purchases.

ENTX stock has dropped 31% over the past 12 months.

