ENPH lagged SEDG all of last year, but analysts are seeing brighter prospects for Enphase due to its storage battery edge.

Enphase Energy’s better-than-expected outlook for the first quarter of the year put the spotlight on how solar stocks are expected to fare this earnings season, with peer SolarEdge Technologies set to report results in the coming weeks.

Enphase Energy is expected to benefit from rising demand for its IQ Batteries, which store excess solar power for use during cloudy days and power outages.

ENPH Vs SEDG

Shares of Enphase Energy jumped more than 21% in after-hours trading, putting it on track for its best single-day gains since October 2021, if gains hold during trading hours on Wednesday.

Enphase’s stock lost more than half of its value in 2025, mainly driven by challenging market conditions in Europe, even as demand was steady in California and other markets in the U.S. On the other hand, SolarEdge’s stock has more than doubled over the last year, with Wall Street noting that an unexpected move into solid-state electric transformers catalyzed a significant rally in shares even as the residential solar markets remain challenging.

SolarEdge’s stock gained 4% after the bell, piggybacking on Enphase’s outlook, and is headed for a second straight day of gains. Shares of SolarEdge have gained over 7% so far this year, and Enphase Energy’s stock has jumped 16% during the same period.

Which Solar Stock Has More Upside?

Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of ‘Buy,’ according to Koyfin. Eight out of the 32 analysts covering Enphase Energy rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, 19 analysts have a ‘Hold’ rating, and five analysts have ‘Sell’ or lower rating. ENPH’s average price target on Wall Street is $39.46, which implies a 6% upside to the last closing price of $37.28.

Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi said that channel checks indicated November and December residential installations were better than expected. The firm had raised the price target on Enphase Energy to $38 from $37 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to TheFly.

Wall Street has a consensus ‘Hold’ rating on SolarEdge, according to Koyfin, with 22 out of the 45 analysts covering the stock rating it 'Hold' while one has a 'Buy' rating and five rating it 'Sell’ or lower. The average price target was $32.09, implying a 4% upside from Tuesday's closing price of $30.97.

Ahead of SolarEdge’s results on Feb. 18, Barclays analyst Christine Cho raised the firm's price target on SolarEdge to $39 from $36 and said that the firm prefers SolarEdge over Enphase due to more potential upside to sales and margin estimates.

TD Cowen noted that, for SolarEdge, ramping U.S. manufacturing and exports strengthens its competitive position in Europe. Last week, SolarEdge Technologies announced that the first U.S.-manufactured single-stock-keeping-unit inverters are being exported to Italy, France, and the Netherlands, with shipments of commercial and industrial solar products from Florida also on track to begin in early 2026.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Enphase Energy jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on Stocktwits surged 1,116%.

SolarEdge’s retail sentiment was in the ‘bearish’ territory compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said solar stocks were left for “dead,” and now every company is reporting the opposite, while other users called out strong leadership steering Enphase Energy.

Shares of Enphase Energy have declined more than 42% in the last 12 months, while SolarEdge’s stock has surged 116% during the same period.

