Tesla’s CEO highlighted in a post on X that Google already has Android and Chrome and the collaboration will add to the power that the big tech company wields.

The billionaire CEO’s comments come on the heels of Apple announcing a new multi-year collaboration with Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute to retain the iPhone maker’s privacy standards.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, however, believes the deal is “an incremental positive” to both Apple and Google.

Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk on Monday slammed the new Apple-Google collaboration, saying that it seems like an “unreasonable concentration of power” for the latter tech giant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Musk highlighted in a post on X that Google already has Android and Chrome and the collaboration will add to the power that the big tech company wields. Musk, CEO of EV giant Tesla, is also the founder of AI startup xAI which seeks to compete with players in the AI industry including OpenAI.

Screenshot of Musk's X Post

Apple-Google Collaboration

The billionaire CEO’s comments come on the heels of Apple announcing a new multi-year collaboration with Alphabet Inc.’s Google to power artificial intelligence enhancements for its products, including updates to its voice assistant Siri later this year.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” the companies said in a joint statement.

However, Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute to retain the iPhone maker’s privacy standards, they said, without detailing the financial terms of the agreement. Google’s tech is already behind Samsung’s Galaxy AI.

Unlike Musk, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes the deal is “an incremental positive” to both Apple and Google. While it serves as a major validation moment for Google as a premier foundation model, for Apple it serves as a stepping stone to accelerate its AI strategy into 2026 and beyond, Ives said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume stayed within ‘extremely high’ levels.

Sentiment around GOOG shares, meanwhile, jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume stayed at high labels

AAPL and GOOG shares closed in the green on Monday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<