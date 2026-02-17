However, the CEO warned that production will start very slowly due to an S-curve ramp.

Elon Musk said Tesla’s Cybercab will be an all-new product built on the "radically redesign" of the manufacturing process.

The Cybercab is central to Tesla’s push into autonomous driving, robotics, and AI, with production planned at the Texas gigafactory.

Future Fund’s Gary Black questioned demand for a two-seat, autonomy-only vehicle and challenged Tesla’s long-term volume assumptions for the Cybercab.

Elon Musk doubled down on Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA) Cybercab timeline, reaffirming that the pedal-free robotaxi will enter production in April as the EV maker chases a “radically redesign” of manufacturing process aimed at five-times higher output.

TSLA stock rose 0.2% in overnight trading on Monday.

Musk said on X that the Cybercab with no pedals or steering wheel is “an all-new product and radical redesign of car manufacturing to achieve ~5X higher production rate, which means the output S-curve will be very slow in the beginning, but ultimately super high volume.”

Musk Warns Of Slow Cybercab Production Ramp

Musk’s comments reinforce remarks he made last month, when he moved to temper expectations around the Cybercab’s early production pace. At the time, he said initial output for new products is always slow and follows an S-curve, especially when most components and processes are new.

He previously noted that for both the Cybercab and Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, “almost everything is new,” which makes early production “agonizingly slow,” even if long-term manufacturing speeds ultimately become “insanely fast.”

Tesla said the Cybercab is slated to enter production at the company’s Texas gigafactory. During Tesla’s annual general meeting in November 2025, Musk said the company was targeting volume production beginning in April, with production lines eventually capable of producing one vehicle roughly every 10 seconds once fully ramped.

Tesla has also said it has been testing the Cybercab production system ahead of the April start, with broader scaling expected as the year progresses.

Cybercab Central To Tesla’s Robotaxi Push

Tesla has positioned the Cybercab as a core part of its broader push into autonomous driving, robotics, and AI. The company began deploying robotaxis in Austin in mid-2025 using a small fleet of Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving software, initially with safety monitors.

In December, Musk said Tesla had begun testing fully autonomous driving in Texas without safety drivers, as the company works to expand its robotaxi network. The Cybercab is intended to complement that existing fleet as a purpose-built autonomous vehicle.

Gary Black Questions Cybercab Demand

The Cybercab strategy has drawn mixed reactions from investors. Last month, Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black said Tesla’s focus on a two-seat, fully autonomous robotaxi without driver controls is “wholly inconsistent” with how consumers typically buy cars, arguing that most buyers prefer autonomy as an option rather than a default.

Black has also questioned Tesla’s long-term volume assumptions for the Cybercab, noting that the two-seat vehicle segment remains a small portion of global auto demand.

TSLA stock has risen 17% over the past 12 months.

