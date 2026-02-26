Aurinia reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 on revenue of $77.1 million, while Wall Street analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $74.7 million, according to Koyfin data.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares gained nearly 4% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company posted a fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings and revenue beat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aurinia reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 on revenue of $77.1 million, while Wall Street analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $74.7 million, according to Koyfin data.

However, the company’s 2026 revenue guidance fell short of Wall Street expectations. Aurinia guided for revenue in the range of $315 million and $325 million during the year, but the consensus estimate stood at $326.8 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Aurinia Pharmaceuticals trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels. The stock was among the top three trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<