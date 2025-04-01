Dollar General Topped The S&P 500 Last Month, But Retail Investors Worry About Trump Tariff Risks

Read Full Article

Discount retailer Dollar General Corp (DG) was the best-performing stock on the S&P 500 in March amid macroeconomic uncertainty from President Donald Trump's policy whiplash, especially tariffs.

According to Finviz data, the company's shares gained 18.5% in this period, the most substantial monthly boost since the company's return to public markets in 2009.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) and agricultural inputs firm Mosaic Co (MOS) were the second and third biggest gainers last month.

Retailers and consumer brands were also on the other end of the list. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), Nike Inc. (NKE), and Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) were among the 10 worst-performing stocks on the index last month.

Dollar General's stock is rising partly because of the expectation that consumers will continue to spend on essential food and household items despite inflation and the potential rise in prices from new tariffs.

The company is also benefiting from an expansion strategy. Earlier this year, it topped 20,000 locations, making it the largest chain in the US.

It plans to open 575 stores over 2025, although it is also closing some old ones that are not viable.

However, the company's annual same-store sales and earnings forecast, published mid-March, were below Wall Street expectations. It joined peers like Walmart Inc (WMT), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) and Macy's Inc (M) in giving weak outlooks.

Some chains have pointed to the potential for President Donald Trump's tariffs to trigger price increases.

On Stocktwits, Dollar General's retail sentiment ended on a 'bearish' score on the last trading day of March, while message volume was low and unchanged over the month.

DG sentiment and message volume as of March 31 | Source: Stocktwits

Several users noted that as tariffs drive up prices, consumers may turn to discount retailers like Dollar General for budget-friendly alternatives.

DG shares are up 16% year to date.

