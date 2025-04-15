synopsis

Stock market indicates a mixed rally this week. Investors' fears have eased as Trump postponed trade tariffs internationally for 90 days. However, geopolitical developments may significantly impact India's China-dependent supply system.

Stock Recommendations for This Week:

PowerGrid

This stock is recovering and attempting an outbreak from consolidation. It took support at ₹250 and closed at ₹304 last Friday. Currently, entry can be taken near ₹300, targeting ₹322-330. Stop Loss: ₹292.

Gujarat Gas Limited
This stock, recently in base formation, is stable around ₹380. The closing price on Friday was ₹428. Entry can be taken in the ₹410-420 range, targeting ₹490. Stop Loss: ₹400.

Patanjali Foods
This stock is trading strongly even in a losing market, stabilizing at ₹1,800 in the Darvas Box pattern. Currently, entry can be taken at ₹1,850, targeting ₹2,150. Stop Loss: ₹1,810.

Laurus Labs
This stock, in an uptrend, is currently in range-bound mode. Increasing trading volume is a good sign. Investment can be made with entry at ₹600, targeting ₹655. Stop Loss: ₹585.

Jindal Stainless Steel
This stock, in a downtrend, is currently showing stability. Although volume has decreased slightly, there is a chance of recovery. A position can be taken at ₹530-540, targeting ₹610. Stop Loss: ₹520.

(Note: The information provided reflects expert estimates and opinions. Readers are advised to consult a certified financial advisor before making any final decisions regarding stock market investments. All investments are subject to market risks.)

