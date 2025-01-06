Dolby Stock In Focus As Google-Samsung Prepare Free Rival to Atmos 3D Audio Tech; Alphabet Faces Retail Pushback

According to a Verge report Google-Samsung’s Eclipsa Audio will offer 3D audio experiences on certain YouTube videos later this year

Dolby Stock In Focus As Google-Samsung Prepare Free Rival to Atmos 3D Audio Tech; Alphabet Faces Retail Pushback
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Shares of Dolby Labs, Inc. ($DLB), a developer of audio, imaging and voice technologies for cinema, home theaters, PCs, mobile phones, and games, are in the spotlight following rumors that Alphabet, Inc.’s ($GOOGL) ($GOOG) Google and Samsung would push a new standard called Eclipsa Audio that would rival Dolby’s Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is a surround-sound technology that creates three-dimensional audio and provides the most immersive sound experience. It is now the most-selling point for TVs and sound bars on the market.

The Verge reported on Friday that Google-Samsung’s Eclipsa Audio will offer 3D audio experiences on certain YouTube videos later this year and support for this will be available across Samsung’s 2025 lineup of TVs and soundbars.

The report said Samsung hasn’t actively supported Dolby Vision HDR for dynamic HDR metadata and has, in turn, used HDR10 Plus.

Eclipsa would provide an open-source alternative and it could eventually become a free alternative to Dolby Atmos. It would also support adjustment of  “audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections'' for a 3D experience

Samsung and Google first announced the partnership to jointly develop an advanced 3D spatial audio technology in late 2023, calling it “Immersive Audio Model and Formats.’’ It was adopted by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), a group that has been pushing for royalty-free codec support since 2015, in Oct. 2023, AOM comprises Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Meta, Nvidia, and Microsoft, among others.

Dolby stock, which lost over 8% in 2024, ended Friday’s session up 0.51% at $78.19.

google-sentiment.png DLB sentiment and message volume January 6, 2025,  as of 12:55 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Alphabet stock is ‘neutral’ (45/100), with message volume remaining ‘low.

After a strong rally into the year-end 2024 amid multiple new technology announcements, Alphabet stock has cooled off. 

An Alphabet watcher on Stocktwits said the stock could challenge $193.5 resistance, and a break above the level would position it to push to new all-time highs.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AT&T Upgraded, T-Mobile Downgraded; Retail Investors Bullish On The 2 Telecom Plays

AT&T Upgraded, T-Mobile Downgraded; Retail Investors Bullish On The 2 Telecom Plays

Paychex Stock In Focus With Potential Acquisition Of Paycor: Retail’s Bullish

Paychex Stock In Focus With Potential Acquisition Of Paycor: Retail’s Bullish

Apple Stock Down For 5 Straight Sessions: Retail Turns Positive Despite Analyst’s Skepticism Regarding App Store Revenue Sustainability

Apple Stock Down For 5 Straight Sessions: Retail Turns Positive Despite Analyst’s Skepticism Regarding App Store Revenue Sustainability

Constellation Brands Stock In Focus On Analyst Revision: Retail's Neutral

Constellation Brands Stock In Focus On Analyst Revision: Retail's Neutral

Getty Images Rumored To Be In Merger Talks With Shutterstock: Retail Sees Potential Combination As ‘Win-Win’ Proposition

Getty Images Rumored To Be In Merger Talks With Shutterstock: Retail Sees Potential Combination As ‘Win-Win’ Proposition

Recent Stories

Photos ishan kishan rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia stunning pictures gcw

(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52 NTI

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused shk

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused

Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss? gcw

Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss?

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin snt

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon