Dolby Stock In Focus As Google-Samsung Prepare Free Rival to Atmos 3D Audio Tech; Alphabet Faces Retail Pushback

Shares of Dolby Labs, Inc. ($DLB), a developer of audio, imaging and voice technologies for cinema, home theaters, PCs, mobile phones, and games, are in the spotlight following rumors that Alphabet, Inc.’s ($GOOGL) ($GOOG) Google and Samsung would push a new standard called Eclipsa Audio that would rival Dolby’s Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is a surround-sound technology that creates three-dimensional audio and provides the most immersive sound experience. It is now the most-selling point for TVs and sound bars on the market.

The Verge reported on Friday that Google-Samsung’s Eclipsa Audio will offer 3D audio experiences on certain YouTube videos later this year and support for this will be available across Samsung’s 2025 lineup of TVs and soundbars.

The report said Samsung hasn’t actively supported Dolby Vision HDR for dynamic HDR metadata and has, in turn, used HDR10 Plus.

Eclipsa would provide an open-source alternative and it could eventually become a free alternative to Dolby Atmos. It would also support adjustment of “audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections'' for a 3D experience

Samsung and Google first announced the partnership to jointly develop an advanced 3D spatial audio technology in late 2023, calling it “Immersive Audio Model and Formats.’’ It was adopted by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), a group that has been pushing for royalty-free codec support since 2015, in Oct. 2023, AOM comprises Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Meta, Nvidia, and Microsoft, among others.

Dolby stock, which lost over 8% in 2024, ended Friday’s session up 0.51% at $78.19.

