This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

Read Full Article

NextPlat Corp. (NXPL) moved in a $0.53-$0.80 range last week before ending Friday's session down 8.4% at $0.6159.

The stock, which has about 5,000 followers on Stocktwits, saw message volume spike by about 3,100 by late Sunday relative to the levels a week ago.

Florida-based NextPlat is a healthcare and e-commerce company operating in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Pacific, and Africa.

It also operates an e-commerce communications division that offers voice, data, tracking, and Internet of Things (IoT) products and services worldwide. Additionally, through its over-the-counter traded Progressive Care subsidy, it provides pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the U.S.

Late Friday, the company said the U.S.-China tariffs will materially impact anticipated sales of U.S. products into China.

The company plans to pause certain initiatives within its e-commerce development program launched in April 2023 to help the U.S.-based businesses reach the vast Chinese consumer market through major online platforms like Alibaba's Tmall.

This includes the plan to launch a new line of vitamins and supplements under the "Florida Sunshine" brand name, as these offerings would be subject to the increased tariffs and would face significant import costs, reducing its ability to compete with locally produced products.

The company said it is still reviewing opportunities to sell its Florida Sunshine products in other markets.

NextPlat also intends to continue selling OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) products in China.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the NextPlat stock remained 'extremely high' (93/100).

NXPL sentiment and message volume as of 5:21 a.m. ET, April 14 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said that once the tariff dust settles, NextPlat will be a winner as U.S. companies look for ways to sell their products abroad.

Short interest in NextPlat stock is a very low 0.30%.

NextPlat stock has lost nearly 43% so far this year. In early premarket trading on Monday, the stock fell over 4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos