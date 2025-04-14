Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Read Full Article

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 gaming console and an accessory in select markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand.

It's among the first price increases by a major company or for a popular product after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on most countries earlier this month.

Analysts have warned that higher tariffs in the U.S. and reciprocal tariffs on American goods by other nations will increase the cost of production and shipping, ultimately forcing companies to raise consumer prices.

From Monday, the PS5 will cost 500 euros ($570) in Europe and 430 pounds ($566) in the UK.

Sony also raised the price of a disk drive accessory for the PS5. It did not hike the cost of its pricier PS5 Pro model.

According to a statement, the company said factors like "the challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates," were behind its move.

PS5 is among the most popular gaming consoles globally, alongside Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2.

Days after Trump announced the tariffs, Nintendo said it would halt pre-orders of the Switch 2 in the U.S. "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Gaming companies are already pressured by soft demand as consumers hold back on non-essential purchases amid high inflation.

Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence have said that the price of game consoles such as the PS5 and Switch 2 in the U.S. would rise at least 30% in their base-care scenario.

