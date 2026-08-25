Executive Chair Ed Stack said that as the quarter progressed, conditions across parts of the athletic footwear and apparel marketplace became increasingly promotional, and the firm took action to stay competitively priced to protect and grow its leadership position.

Second-quarter net sales stood at $5.59 billion compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion, according to KoyFin data.

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $3.53 compared to the Street’s expectation of $3.76.

For the full year 2026, the company reduced its net sales outlook to $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion, down from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion guided in the previous quarter.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) tumbled nearly 16% in Tuesday's premarket, heading toward its worst single-day decline in nearly three years, after the company’s second quarter results failed to meet Street estimates and the firm reduced its full-year outlook.

Executive Chairman Ed Stack said that as the quarter progressed, conditions across parts of the athletic footwear and apparel marketplace became increasingly promotional, and the firm took action to stay competitively priced to protect and grow its leadership position.

Stack noted that the environment had a more significant impact on the Foot Locker Business, given its greater exposure to legacy footwear silhouettes and greater dependence on footwear launches and retro products.

“Not only were there fewer launches in the second quarter, but those launches performed below both industry and our expectations. As a result, we are taking a more cautious view of the balance of the year. While these near-term dynamics have led us to revise our expectations for 2026, our confidence in the long-term opportunities ahead for both DICK'S and Foot Locker remains unchanged,” he said.

DKS’ Q2 At A Glance

Second-quarter net sales stood at $5.59 billion compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion, according to KoyFin data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $3.53 compared to the Street’s expectation of $3.76.

For the full year 2026, the company reduced its net sales outlook to $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion, down from the $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion range guided during the previous quarter. It reduced its operating income outlook to $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, down from the $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion it guided earlier. The firm now expects to report earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $10.94 to $11.94 from the earlier outlook of $13.27 to $14.27.

As of Aug. 1, 2026, the company operated 3,104 store locations across the DICK'S and Foot Locker Businesses.

DICK’S Sporting Goods also disclosed that it received $59 million in tariff refunds and $2.1 million in related interest income.

In September 2025, the firm acquired footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker. This quarter, the company lowered Foot Locker Business pro forma comparable sales outlook to a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0%.

How Retail Reacted To DKS Earnings

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment trended higher into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid high message volume.

One Stocktwits user believes the selling pressure will increase once the market opens.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user believes the stock has now become oversold.

View this Stocktwits post

Also Read: Accenture Is Acquiring This Dutch SAP Transformation Partner — A Look At Why This Makes Sense For The Company

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<