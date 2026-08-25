Accenture believes the acquisition will strengthen its ability to help mid-market companies modernize operations, adopt AI, and drive growth.

McCoy is a Netherlands-headquartered firm that designs, implements and manages SAP solutions across ERP, data, business solutions, managed services and enterprise integration.

McCoy is expected to help expand Accenture Edge’s SAP modernization capabilities in the Netherlands and contribute to offerings such as Advance.

Accenture Netherlands and Nordics CEO Nicole van Det stated that SAP modernization and AI are increasingly becoming part of the same strategic agenda for mid-market companies looking to accelerate growth.

Accenture (ACN) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the Dutch SAP transformation partner McCoy, which will become part of its recently launched mid-market business Accenture Edge.

McCoy is a Netherlands-headquartered firm that designs, implements and manages SAP solutions across ERP, data, business solutions, managed services and enterprise integration.

Accenture believes the acquisition will strengthen its ability to help mid-market companies modernize operations, adopt AI, and drive growth.

How Will Accenture Benefit From The Acquisition

McCoy is expected to help expand Accenture Edge’s SAP modernization capabilities in the Netherlands and contribute to offerings such as Advance.

Both businesses will also help clients modernize their SAP environments faster, integrate AI into core business processes, and scale new capabilities with less complexity. McCoy will bring over 380 specialized professionals to Accenture Edge, the firm added.

Accenture Netherlands and Nordics CEO Nicole van Det said SAP modernization and AI are increasingly part of the same strategic agenda for mid-market companies looking to accelerate growth.

“McCoy will add the deep SAP expertise, strong client relationships and tailored delivery model needed to turn that agenda into business value,” she said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture’s Other Major Acquisitions This Year

In June, Accenture said it will acquire Industries eXcellence Group, which it believes will strengthen its ability to help manufacturers modernize product development, production and supply chain operations through software, data, and AI-enabled technologies.

In April, the firm announced that it acquired Keepler Data Tech, a Spanish cloud-native AI and data company which is expected to expand Accenture’s capabilities to help clients across industries reinvent their core business processes with AI solutions grounded in strong data foundations.

In March, Accenture completed the acquisition of Faculty, a U.K.‑based AI company that expands the software giant’s capabilities to help clients reinvent core and critical business processes with safe, secure and outcome-driven AI solutions.

Accenture has also closed the acquisition of Verum Partners, an infrastructure and capital projects management firm with deep expertise in the mining, metals, transportation, logistics, chemicals and energy industries.

ACN shares lost nearly 30% this year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory.

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