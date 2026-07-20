DJT stock is up nearly 25% in July so far, posting four consecutive days in the green last week.

The surge comes largely amid a series of positive catalysts, including the launch of the Trump Accounts mobile app on July 4th, and updates about its planned merger with TAE Technologies..

Last week, the company said that it plans to launch a paid service to provide customers real-time access to Truth Social posts from major accounts.

Over the weekend, Trump Media also said that it had settled all legal claims with Patrick Orlando, and ARC Global Investments II LLC in a confidential settlement agreement.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) are on track to clock their best month since April 2025 amid a series of fresh catalysts for the media company.

DJT stock is up nearly 25% in July so far, posting four consecutive days in the green last week.

What’s Sending DJT Stock Higher?

The surge comes largely amid the July 4 launch of the Trump Accounts mobile app, which gives millions of Americans easy access to manage their children's investments.

The app, which has been built by Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), is available on Apple and Google app stores. As per the latest data, over 6.5 million families have signed up, including more than 1.5 million children eligible for the $1,000 pilot contribution from the government.

The president’s media company also made a series of other announcements that boosted sentiment.

Earlier this month, the company said it is on track to complete its planned merger with TAE Technologies by the fourth quarter of 2026 or earlier, while abandoning plans to spin off TMTG's media assets. The combined company's board said that it will evaluate future strategic options after the deal closes.

Last week, the company unveiled plans to launch a paid service to provide customers real-time access to Truth Social posts from major accounts, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s, although it did not explicitly mention the president. In a statement last Thursday, DJT said that it will launch Truth API, a new business-to-business data feed, expected to become available to institutional customers from Aug. 1.

Over the weekend, Trump Media also said it had settled all legal claims with former CEO Patrick Orlando, and ARC Global Investments II LLC in a confidential settlement agreement. The dispute primarily revolved around control of the merger, share allocation and allegations that Trump Media improperly accessed ARC Global's confidential files during the de-SPAC merger.

DJT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$DJT double digits tomorrow. Mark my post.” Shares of the company were trading around $9.61 at the time of writing.

DJT stock is down nearly 30% so far this year.

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