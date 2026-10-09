The Walt Disney Co. is in discussions with major rival studios to adopt its "Infinity Vision" certification—a premium large-format umbrella brand created to challenge IMAX Corp., Bloomberg reported.

Disney has held early-stage discussions with Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Launched in April, Infinity Vision unifies roughly 5,500 premium large-screen auditoriums globally—about triple IMAX's current reach.

Disney's push for the new standard stems from a December scheduling clash, when its tentpole Avengers: Doomsday lost exclusive access to IMAX screens to Warner Bros.' Dune: Part Three.

The Walt Disney Co.(DIS) has been in discussions with competing Hollywood studios about adopting its new premium large-screen branding initiative, Infinity Vision, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The effort is widely seen as an attempt to establish a viable alternative to Imax Corp. (IMAX), which currently holds a near-monopoly on high-end theatrical presentations.

People familiar with the private discussions told Bloomberg that Disney has met with executives from Paramount Pictures (SKYD), Universal Pictures (CMCSA), Lionsgate Studios Corp., and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Unifying Premium Formats

Disney unveiled Infinity Vision in April, developed in partnership with major theater chains to create a single, recognizable marketing standard across disparate proprietary formats.

Rather than building dedicated auditoriums from scratch, the framework certifies existing premium screens—such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) XL and Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s XD—that meet specific technical criteria. To qualify for the brand, auditoriums must feature screens roughly 50 feet wide, laser projection, and Dolby Laboratories Inc. 7.1 surround-sound setups.

Approximately 5,500 auditoriums worldwide already fulfill these specifications. That gives Infinity Vision a physical reach nearly three times larger than IMAX's global network.

Sparks Behind The Push

Disney's push to build an alternative to IMAX arose after a high-stakes scheduling conflict over release dates.

The studio’s upcoming tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday, set to debut the weekend of Dec. 18, couldn't secure exclusive access to IMAX auditoriums. Instead, IMAX had already committed those screens to Warner Bros.’ Dune: Part Three.

The conflict highlighted IMAX's outsized influence in Hollywood, where major studios frequently build production schedules around the availability of the company's screens.

Founded in 1967, IMAX has maintained a dominant position by partnering directly with directors, utilizing custom camera systems, and providing round-the-clock technical support to partner theaters.

Bloomberg reported that Disney-approached studio executives have shown initial interest, though several plan to evaluate Infinity Vision’s marketing during the December rollout of Avengers: Doomsday before fully committing their own slates.

DIS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

DIS stock is down about 5% year-to-date, while IMAX stock is up 35%.

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