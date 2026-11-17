Board Chairman Harvey Jones said Nvidia will work with government and industry partners to protect national security while supporting continued technological innovation.

Nvidia's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the committee and Interim CEO Colette Kress.

The committee will meet at least quarterly and retain independent outside experts in law, national security, and global trade compliance.

The Committee will retain independent outside experts specializing in law, national security, and global trade compliance.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA) said on Tuesday that its board of directors established a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to oversee the chipmaker's national security policies, export control compliance, and global trade risk management.

The new standing committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, with Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri serving as members.

The committee will meet at least quarterly, including meetings with management and executive sessions. It will also retain independent outside experts specializing in law, national security, and global trade compliance.



The development comes ahead of Nvidia’s fiscal third-quarter 2027 earnings later today. At the time of writing, NVDA stock was trading marginally in the red in Tuesday’s premarket.

What Will Nvidia's New Committee Oversee?

Nvidia's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the committee and Interim CEO Colette Kress on day-to-day operations. The committee will oversee efforts to strengthen both internal teams and work with independent third-party experts.

Harvey Jones, Chairman of Nvidia’s Board of Directors, said the emergence of artificial and superintelligence presents unprecedented national security challenges.

“We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” Jones said.

Board Move Follows CEO Exit, US Export Restrictions

The announcement follows Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member on Nov. 11, amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security issued an interim final rule addressing remote access to advanced American computing technology through data centers in third countries, seeking to prevent circumvention of existing export restrictions.

Retail Sentiment Around NVDA Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ user message volume.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on November 17, as of 06:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, Nvidia shares have slipped over 17%. In comparison, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which hold the stock, have risen over 23% and 14%, respectively, over the same period.

See Also: US Tightens Restrictions On Remote Access To Advanced AI Computing Power

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