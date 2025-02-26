DigitalOcean Defies Market Slump As Stock Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail Applauds Resilience

The rally came as U.S. equities declined, with inflation concerns and ongoing trade policies weighing on consumer sentiment.

DigitalOcean Defies Market Slump As Stock Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail Applauds Resilience
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) bucked the broader market sell-off on Tuesday, surging over 11% in afternoon trading after the cloud service provider posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The rally came even as U.S. equities declined, with inflation concerns and ongoing trade policies weighing on consumer sentiment. 

The Conference Board reported that the consumer confidence index dropped to 98.3 in February, missing the Dow Jones estimate of 102.3 and marking the sharpest monthly decline since August 2021.

Meanwhile, the cloud service provider reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating market expectations of $0.32 per share, according to Koyfin. 

Revenue for the quarter hit $204.93 million, exceeding the consensus forecast of $200.57 million. 

Sales rose 13% year over year, matching the company's prior growth rate. Management noted that its annual run-rate revenue also increased by 13%, reinforcing expectations of sustained growth into 2025.

For the full year, the company generated revenue of $781 million, up 13% from the previous year. 

DigitalOcean projected first-quarter (Q1) 2025 sales of approximately $208 million and earnings of about $0.44 per share – both slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations. 

Screenshot 2025-02-25 121933.png DigitalOcean Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.25 as of 12:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DigitalOcean’s stock surged into the ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.
 

Investors on the platform largely viewed the earnings results favorably.

DigitalOcean shares surged over 20% in early trading, touching an intraday high of $45 before paring gains to trade around $41 in the afternoon session. 

The stock is now up nearly 20% year to date, extending its 12-month gains to 11%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Strategy, Robinhood, Coinbase Sink To Multi-Month Lows As Bitcoin Dives – But Only One Sees Bearish Retail Sentiment

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

PayPal Investor Day Sees Earnings Projections, Platform Consolidation Take Centre Stage: Stock Declines, Retail’s On The Fence

PayPal Investor Day Sees Earnings Projections, Platform Consolidation Take Centre Stage: Stock Declines, Retail’s On The Fence

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

Workday Q4 Earnings Round The Corner: Analysts, Retail Worry About Stock’s Valuation

Workday Q4 Earnings Round The Corner: Analysts, Retail Worry About Stock’s Valuation

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Thousands gather for last 'snan' at Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivaratri video anr

Maha Kumbh 2025: Thousands gather for last 'snan' at Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivaratri; VIDEO

NBA: Warriors legend Andre Iguodalas Top Five Career-Defining Moments

NBA: Warrior's legend Andre Iguodala's Top 5 Career-Defining Moments

Maha Shivratri 2025: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status, SMSs to share RBA

Maha Shivratri 2025: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status, SMSs to share

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Buttler backs struggling Brook to perform ahead of crucial clash

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Buttler backs struggling Brook to perform ahead of crucial clash

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes MEG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon