Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Masimo Corp. (MASI) in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $9.9 billion, expanding its footprint in diagnostics and patient monitoring.

The deal will entail Danaher paying $180 per share for Masimo. The acquisition price reflects about 18 times Masimo’s projected 2027earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Danaher expects the transaction to strengthen its Diagnostics segment and deliver incremental earnings growth over time.

Following the announcement, Danaher stock traded over 6% lower, and Masimo stock surged over 34% in Tuesday’s premarket.

