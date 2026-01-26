According to CNBC, Ives said investors are now focused on Tesla’s long-term technological roadmap, particularly its progress in self-driving capabilities and Robotaxi deployment.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, reportedly said Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is entering what he sees as the most pivotal phase in its history, as attention shifts away from near-term vehicle deliveries and toward the company’s ambitions in autonomous driving and robotics.

According to CNBC, Ives said investors are now focused on Tesla’s long-term technological roadmap, particularly its progress in self-driving capabilities and Robotaxi deployment.

What To Look For In Earnings?

According to Ives, one of the biggest questions surrounding Tesla is how many cities the company plans to enter with its Robotaxi network.

“This is the time for the autonomous robotics future for Musk. I think everyone is gonna be focused on the wayout in terms of how many cities Robotaxis plan to be in.” -Dan Ives, Managing Director, Wedbush Securities

