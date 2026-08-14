Guidance cuts, AI spending, leadership changes, EV competition and share dilution rattled investors.

Cellebrite shares fell to a two-year low after the company missed revenue expectations and lowered its 2026 forecast.

XPeng shares hit a 52-week low as investors weighed heavy AI spending, Chinese EV price competition and upcoming earnings.

GameStop shares hit a two-year low as $1.4 billion in debt conversion continued to raise dilution concerns.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT), XPeng (XPEV) and GameStop (GME) stocks each plunged to 52-week lows on Thursday, as investors reacted to a mix of weaker outlooks, elevated spending concerns, management changes and shareholder dilution.

Cellebrite DI stock crashed 29%, while XPeng and GameStop stocks pared losses and ended the session 0.26% and 0.16% higher, respectively.

Cellebrite’s Forecast Reset

Cellebrite DI stock dropped to a two-year low of $9.58 after the digital intelligence company reported second-quarterrevenue below expectations and reduced its outlook for 2026. Revenue came in at about $131.1 million, slightly below the roughly $131.9 million analysts had anticipated, as per Fiscal Ai data.

The company also lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $555 million to $561 million, from the previous $565 million to $571 million range. The updated outlook falls below the consensus estimate of $566 million. Investors also faced uncertainty after Shiven Ramji replaced Thomas Hogan as CEO.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

XPeng Faces Spending And Margin Questions

XPeng stock touched a 52-week low of $11.49 as investors positioned ahead of the company’s August 24 earnings release. The Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer remains under pressure as investors weigh the cost of its push into autonomous driving, robotaxis and physical artificial intelligence.

XPeng is spending roughly RMB 300 million, or more than $44 million, each month on those initiatives. At the same time, intense price competition across China's EV market continues to threaten margins. The company delivered 38,027 vehicles in July, a year-on-year increase of 4%, taking cumulative global deliveries beyond 1.2 million vehicles.

Analysts see Q2 revenue of RMB20.50 billion and a loss of RMB0.77 per share, according to Fiscal Ai data. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

GameStop’s Dilution Problem

GameStop stock fell to a two-year low of $18.33 as investors digested a transaction in which roughly $1.4 billion of senior convertible notes were exchanged for common stock. While the deal removes debt and associated interest costs, the increase in outstanding shares creates dilution for existing holders.

There is also uncertainty about GameStop’s possible deals. Reports indicate that CEO Ryan Cohen may be reconsidering an effort to acquire eBay in a transaction reportedly valued at around $56 billion, with a joint venture emerging as an alternative.

However, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, CLBT, GME and XPEV stocks have declined between 7% and 41%.

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