Mining stocks posted modest after-hours gains despite broader weakness in crypto prices.

Bitcoin traded near $87,000 into Tuesday night, down about 1% over 24 hours.

Prediction markets remain a growth area, with Coinbase and Gemini expanding their footprint in the sector.

ZOOZ Power received a Nasdaq deficiency notice after its shares fell below $1, highlighting pressure on small-cap companies holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Bitcoin (BTC) miners edged higher in after-hours trading on Tuesday, showing relative resilience even as Bitcoin hovered near the $87,000 level and broader crypto-linked equities struggled to gain traction.

Cipher Mining (CIFR), Bit Digital (BTBT), Riot Platforms (RIOT), CleanSpark (CLSK), and Hut 8 (HUT) all edged higher after the close. Gains among crypto-linked equities were led by Solana (SOL)-focused digital asset treasury Forward Industries (FWDI), which rose 1.93%, followed by Strive (ASST), up 1.22%.

Strategy (MSTR) edged 0.24% lower in after-hours trade, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) fell 0.77%.

What’s The Rest Of The Market Doing?

The overall equity market was mixed after the close. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.04% after closing the day with a 0.46% gain, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) edged 0.05% lower after closing 0.16% in the green, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.03% after gains of 0.47% in the previous session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around QQQ remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market declined 1.2% over the past 24 hours, with major tokens largely rangebound into Tuesday night. CoinGlass data showed $256 million in liquidations over the past day. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.1% to around $87,170, with retail sentiment around the asset continuing to trend in ‘extremely bearish’ territory on Stocktwits, with ‘normal’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Mining Stocks Lean On AI Infrastructure Narrative

Mining-company shares have increasingly decoupled from short-term bitcoin price moves, supported by investor interest in large-scale data center infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence workloads.

While Bitcoin mining has become more capital-intensive and less profitable following successive increases in network difficulty, miners have pivoted to operate power-intensive facilities that overlap with demand from hyperscale cloud and AI customers.

Prediction Markets Buzz Continues To Build

Coinbase (COIN) said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire The Clearing Company, a prediction markets firm focused on regulated, on-chain financial products. The company said the acquisition would expand its capabilities in prediction markets and accelerate its push to become an “Everything Exchange.” Financial terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in January, subject to customary conditions.

COIN’s stock edged 0.33% lower in after-hours trade, after clocking a gain of 2.26% during regular trading. Retail sentiment around the crypto exchange remained in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter, over the past day, as per Stocktwits data.

Gemini (GEMI) is also pushing to position itself as a multi-product platform combining crypto trading, staking, and real-world event contracts. It announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its prediction markets platform, listing new contracts tied to sports and political events. New offerings include Most Valuable Player awards, Rookie of the Year outcomes, and control of the U.S. Senate and House.

GEMI’s stock edged 0.9% lower in after-hours trade after a loss of 5.54% in regular trading. Retail sentiment around the Winklevoss-led entity remained in ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits over the past day, with chatter at ‘extremely low’ levels.

DATs In Trouble

ZOOZ Power (ZOOZ) on Tuesday received a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq after its share price fell below the $1 minimum requirement. The company, which holds over 1,000 bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset, joins KindlyMD (NAKA) in receiving a deficiency notice. ZOOZ Power has seen its stock struggle despite the broader adoption of corporate bitcoin treasuries. The company has until June 2026 to regain compliance and stated it may consider a reverse stock split if necessary.

ZOOZ’s stock fell more than 2% in after-hours trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ZOOZ was in the ‘bullish’ zone as chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels over the past day.

