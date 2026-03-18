The company said it can isolate nearly pure tumor DNA from blood, which potentially solves a key bottleneck in liquid biopsy.

Shares of VolitionRx (VNRX) surged more than 70% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the diagnostics company unveiled what it called a potential breakthrough in cancer detection. The company said it was successful in isolating more than 99% pure circulating tumor-derived DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples of cancer patients.

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VNRX stock is on track to breach its 100-day moving average for the first time since Oct. 8, 2025.

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The company submitted an updated manuscript detailing a new two-step method that combines physical sample enrichment with advanced bioinformatics to remove nearly all non-cancer DNA. This addresses a key challenge in liquid biopsy, where most circulating DNA typically comes from healthy cells.

“Our continuing work on CTCF-bound DNA has revealed what we believe to be an unprecedented new discovery; that there is almost no CTCF-bound DNA in healthy plasma and almost all CTCF-bound DNA in the blood of a cancer patient is derived from cancer cells – i.e. it is virtually pure circulating tumor-derived DNA,” said Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer of Volition.

“Removal of background normal cell free DNA from the blood to reveal this level of tumor derived DNA has been a long term goal of liquid biopsy. I believe this is a world-first and could, in my opinion, represent the biggest scientific breakthrough in cancer testing and monitoring in recent years,” Micallef added.

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