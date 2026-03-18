STRC has a 66% correlation with Strategy’s Class A common stock.

Strategy-Chairman Michael Saylor pointed out that Strategy’s preferred stock has hit an all-time low volatility.

The preferred stock hit an annualized volatility of 14%, but has currently dropped to 1.5%.

While it has a correlation with Bitcoin, it does not act as just a Bitcoin proxy, unlike Strategy’s class A common stock.

Even as the crypto market continues to remain volatile, Strategy Inc’s lesser-known preferred security is moving in the opposite direction. Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said on Wednesday that the company’s Perpetual ‘Stretch’ Preferred Stock (STRC) reached an all-time low volatility of 1.5%, contributing to a record Sharpe ratio of 5.37. This is a stark contrast to Bitcoin’s price swings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Saylor wrote that it was a “new standard for risk-adjusted performance.” According to the company’s dashboard, STRC had a one-year historical volatility of 14% and a correlation with Bitcoin (BTC) of 59%.

Michael Saylor points out STRC reaching lowest volatility level in history. Source: @saylor/x

Bitcoin's volatility, however, has remained substantially higher than STRC. Data from Coinglass shows that Bitcoin’s historical annualized volatility was over 50%, highlighting the difference between BTC's price fluctuations and STRC's steadier trade-off.

MSTR Slips As Bitcoin Pulls Back

Strategy’s stock was down nearly 3% in pre-market after Bitcoin’s price dropped nearly 2% in the last 24 hours to around $72,400, and Citi cut its price target on the shares. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around MSTR was in the ‘bullish’ zone, as chatter levels remained at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

MSTR retail sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 9:04 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

STRC’s correlation with MSTR’s stock is 66%, higher than its correlation with Bitcoin’s price. This suggests that the stock is halfway between a crypto-adjacent and a typical market instrument, not just a Bitcoin proxy.

Previously, Saylor said that STRC’s at the market (ATM) issuance has averaged about 3.5 times the natural supply of Bitcoin, indicating strong demand relative to BTC’s limited supply.

Read also: SEC Issues New Crypto Guidance Nearly One Year After Ripple Case – What’s Actually Changed?

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