The company said that a patent using its proprietary cancer treatment method was fully approved in Japan.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) surged more than 100% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the company said that a Japanese patent using its proprietary Ampligen in combination with checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer was fully approved in the country.

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While the patent was granted in September 2025, it had to pass a 6-month opposition period, AIM said. The patent, which expires in 2039, spans multiple cancer types, including pancreatic cancer. The company holds similar patents in the U.S. and the Netherlands.

AIM, which already holds orphan drug designations for pancreatic cancer in the U.S. and Europe, also plans to seek a similar designation in Japan.

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