During an interview with Fox Business, Greer stated that the United States’ trade deficit with the rest of the world is down 17% since last April.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reportedly stated on Wednesday that the U.S.’s trade deficit with China has declined by 30% over the past year.

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During an interview with Fox Business, Greer stated that the United States’ trade deficit with the rest of the world is down 17% since last April. The Trump administration had announced the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs in April 2025.

“It would be very helpful if the two sides could get together and talk about what types of goods we should be trading with each other — preferably nonsensitive goods, in a balanced way,” he added.

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