Despite solid early-2026 adoption metrics, Solana declined amid long-side flushes and yen jitters, resulting in over $650 million in liquidations.

Solana dropped almost 4% after an analyst called it "one of the worst-looking coins" and warned it could go even lower, even though network metrics remain strong.

Crypto prices fell as worries about yen intervention and global liquidity led to over $650 million in liquidations, with long-side flushes leading the way down.

Retail sentiment was mostly "bearish" across major tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and XRP, as many long positions were closed.

A crypto analyst has labeled Solana “one of the worst-looking coins” in the market, while broader macro conditions, such as a “yen intervention”, have caused jitters in the market.

Crypto markets slid early Monday as traders remained unsure about global liquidity, amid jitters over the Japanese yen and rising global yields. Total liquidations exceeded $650 million over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

Solana (SOL) last traded at $122.15, down 3.82% over 24 hours. The token saw approximately $63.03 million in liquidations, of which $60.89 million were long liquidations and $2.14 million were short ones. This means that most of the forced deleveraging took place on the long side.

The sell-off persisted even as Solana saw strong momentum in early 2026, with the launch of tokenized equities through Ondo Finance, Coinbase's full DEX integration, record staking near 70%, securing about $60 billion, daily active users climbing toward 5 million, and real-world assets on-chain reaching $1 billion.

An analyst called Solana "one of the worst-looking coins." | Source: @Beastlyorion/X

One market analyst, Beastlorion, claimed on X that Solana is “one of the worst-looking coins,” with a potential drop toward the $30 to $40 range, signaling that “exit season is beginning.” On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

In the broader market backdrop, macro concerns were exacerbated by new commentary on potential intervention by the New York Federal Bank in Japan's foreign exchange market, with traders interpreting the yen's continued instability as a further headwind for risk assets.

Altcoins Slip As Retail Sentiment Stays Deeply ‘Bearish’ On Stocktwits

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped 1.74% to $87,568. BTC had about $195.78 million in liquidations, with $183.79 million in longs and $11.99 million in shorts. This suggests there were many long-side flushes as positions were closed. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin dropped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territory, as chatter improved from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Ethereum (ETH) was down 2.8% and trading at $2,869. During the session, a total of $218.66 million in liquidation was recorded, covering $204.03 million in long side and $15.62 million in shorts. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Ripple XRP (XRP) traded at $1.878, down 1.45% from 24 hours ago. XRP had about $14.02 million in liquidations, with $12.93 million in longs and $1.09 million in shorts. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ripple remained in ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter remained at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading around $0.1219, down 1.54% over the last 24 hours. DOGE saw about $7.87 million in liquidations, with $7.59 million from longs and $279,270 from shorts. This shows that most of the washouts were on the long side. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Dogecoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter remained at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Binance Coin (BNB) was trading at $872.48, down 1.39% from 24 hours ago. BNB lost about $3.15 million, with $3.08 million in longs and $69,100 in shorts. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Binance coin remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading at $22.16, 4.53% lower than 24 hours ago. The token saw about $2.01 million in liquidations, with $1.93 million coming from long positions and $80,040 coming from short positions. OnStocktwits, retail sentiment around Hyperliquid improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral territory, as chatter levels remained ‘low’ over the past day.

