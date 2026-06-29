Concerns have been raised about companies pursuing more than $8.9 billion in federal support.

The Kazakhstan project has drawn scrutiny because firms linked to Trump's and Lutnick's sons participated in related transactions.

Public filings show at least 14 companies with ties to the families have received or are seeking more than $8.9 billion in federal support.

The report also said Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into potential conflicts of interest.

The Trump administration’s effort to strengthen U.S. access to critical minerals has reportedly become the focus of political and ethical debate after investments linked to senior officials' family members overlapped with government-backed mining initiatives.

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Critical Metals (CRML), Energy Fuels (UUUU), USA Rare Earth (USAR), and ASP Isotopes (ASPI) are drawing attention due to conflicts of interest.

China Supply Concerns Drive U.S. Mining Push

President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick helped secure an agreement with Kazakhstan in late 2025 that gives an American-led venture access to one of the world's largest undeveloped tungsten deposits.

The project, led by Kaz Resources, is eligible for up to $1.6 billion in potential federal financing through U.S. government agencies, subject to additional approvals.

The Kazakhstan project is part of Washington's broader effort to diversify supplies of critical minerals used in defense systems, semiconductor manufacturing, and aerospace production. China's dominant role in the global tungsten market and its export restrictions on several strategic minerals has accelerated U.S. efforts to establish alternative supply chains.

Trump And Lutnick Family Ties Examined

According to The New York Times report, the deal has attracted attention because financial firms connected to the sons of Trump and Lutnick became involved in related corporate transactions while the project was advancing.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump serve as advisers to Dominari Holdings (DOMH), which participated in an investment vehicle tied to the Kazakhstan venture. A corporate transaction involving Skyline Builders, later restructured into Kaz Resources through a reverse merger, ultimately provided investors with exposure to the mining project before commercial production begins, said the report.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald, the investment bank formerly led by Howard Lutnick and now overseen by his sons Brandon and Kyle Lutnick, acted as a fundraising adviser for ASP Isotopes, a company connected to one of the project's principal investors.

The capital raise totaled approximately $210 million, generating customary advisory fees for the firm.

Public filings indicate that companies with financial relationships involving either the Trump or Lutnick families have participated in numerous critical-minerals projects receiving federal backing.

According to the report, at least 14 companies, including Critical Metals, Energy Fuels, USA Rare Earth, and ASP Isotopes, have obtained or are seeking more than $8.9 billion in government loans, financing commitments, grants, or other forms of assistance.

USA Rare Earth has received significant federal support for domestic rare-earth processing while also working with Cantor Fitzgerald on fundraising initiatives.

While Critical Metals and Energy Fuels stocks edged lower by 0.9% and 0.2% respectively, USA Rare Earth, and ASP Isotopes stocks climbed between 1% and 2% in Monday’s premarket.

Democratic lawmakers and ethics advocates have questioned whether family investment activities created the appearance of conflicts of interest. Democratic representative Maxine Dexter has called for congressional oversight to ensure taxpayer-supported mining initiatives primarily serve national interests rather than individuals with close ties to administration officials.

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