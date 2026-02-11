An update on the Greenland project has helped the stock, but investors and retail traders remain bearish.

Shares of Critical Metals have gained nearly 59% so far this year, on track for their best annual performance ever.

On Monday, the company said it has received the final assay results from the drilling program at Area B and the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earths Project.

The results showed significant and extensive mineralisation potential across Area B, located immediately adjacent to the eastern margin of the Hill Zone Deposit.

Critical Metals shares are on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, giving back some of the momentum seen at the start of the year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Even so, the stock remains up nearly 59% year to date and is heading toward its best annual performance on record, fueled by surging interest in rare earth mining and heightened focus from the Trump administration on Greenland. Shares rose more than 2% in overnight trading.

Sentiment has cooled, however, following reports that the U.S. may scale back support for critical minerals companies by scrapping plans to set minimum price guarantees for their projects.

Greenland Project Update

Critical Metals has an asset in Tanbreez, a site acquired in 2024 and recognized as one of the largest rare-earth producers. The company has accelerated its work on the project and released an update from the 2025 drilling program at the site.

On Monday, the company said it has received the final assay results from the drilling program at Area B and the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earths Project in Greenland. The results showed significant and extensive mineralisation potential across Area B, located immediately adjacent to the eastern margin of the Hill Zone Deposit.

The Fjord area results indicate that mineralization is consistently near surface and demonstrates strong lateral and vertical continuity. Total Rare Earth Oxide grades from the 2025 diamond drilling range from 0.40% to 0.47%, with heavy rare earth oxides comprising approximately 26–27% of Total Rare Earth Oxide.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Critical Metals dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that they have “faith” in the stock.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes about CRML on Stocktwits jumped more than 23%, and over the past year, the ticker saw a 3,613% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Critical Metals have more than doubled in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<