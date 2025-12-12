The proposal would see a new chair appointed first, followed by the selection of a new chief executive, replacing Sue Nabi after a period of weak operating performance, according to a report by The Financial Times.

Coty’s majority owner JAB Holdings is reportedly moving toward a leadership reset at the cosmetics group, with plans that include the exit of chair Peter Harf and a subsequent change at the chief executive level.

Harf has been steadily stepping back from his roles within JAB after retiring earlier this year as managing partner of the Reimann family’s investment firm, leaving Coty as one of his remaining board positions, the report said.

