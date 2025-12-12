According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the delay in the data center buildout is due to labor and material constraints.

The timeline for some of the data centers that Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is building for its Project Stargate partner, OpenAI, has reportedly been pushed back to 2028 from 2027.

This comes amid concerns around the timing mismatch in Oracle’s artificial intelligence buildout expenses and revenue conversion.

Oracle shares were down nearly 6% in Friday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Oracle trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while users felt ‘bearish’ about OpenAI at the time of writing.

