While the officially released NSS proposal does not mention the C5 superclub, a Defense One report cites an unpublished, fuller version that details some new geopolitical strategies being considered by President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration has reportedly proposed a new “Core 5” (C5) superclub as part of its recently announced National Security Strategy.

The report highlights the C5 superclub and a shift in the United States’ approach to partnerships in Europe.

What Is The C5 Superclub?

The report stated that the Trump administration has proposed a new club of five nations – the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan.

The C5 superclub would meet regularly, just like the Group of Seven (G7) does. Members of the C5 would meet with specific themes on the agenda, like the G7, according to the report.

The C5 group also excludes European allies, including some of the U.S.'s closest, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Why Is This Important?

Recent strategic partnerships announced by the U.S., such as AUKUS, Quad, and I2U2, are centered on maritime security, economic resilience, and countering China.

However, the C5 group would include China as well as Russia, which is currently engaged in a conflict with Ukraine.

Previously, President Trump criticized Russia’s expulsion from the G7, according to a report by The Associated Press. He also said it’s “not a bad idea” to add China to the group and make it the Group of Nine (G9).

The C5 superclub proposal also comes at a time when President Trump is pushing for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Evolving European Partnerships

The report also stated that the Trump administration is planning to focus the United States’ relationships with more “like-minded” countries, to pull them away from the European Union.

According to the report, these countries include Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland. “And we should support parties, movements, and intellectual and cultural figures who seek sovereignty and preservation/restoration of traditional European ways of life…while remaining pro-American,” the unpublished NSS proposal stated.

