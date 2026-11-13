CoreWeave Inc.’s upbeat revenue forecast and CEO Michael Intrator’s decision to scrap his stock sale plans have prompted a recovery in its market bonds and their risk profile.

CoreWeave's 9.75% notes maturing in 2031 rose 0.3 percentage points, while the cost of insuring the company's debt against default experienced a significant drop, Bloomberg data showed.

The artificial intelligence computing provider reported projected annual revenue between $13 billion and $13.3 billion, surpassing both its prior outlook and Wall Street expectations.

CoreWeave is shifting away from heavy junk-bond reliance toward customer prepayments and a planned $4 billion investment-grade loan sale.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) saw its market bonds climb on Thursday as stronger-than-expected corporate earnings earlier this week successfully eased widespread market concerns regarding the firm's heavy debt obligations.

The company's 9.75% notes due in 2031 rose 0.3 percentage points to 82.25% of the face value on Thursday morning, Bloomberg data showed.

Driving the positive bond market sentiment was CoreWeave's updated revenue outlook shared during its third quarter (Q3) earnings and CEO Michael Intrator’s statement Wednesday that he has canceled his pre-arranged stock sale plans.The firm projected full-year revenue between $13 billion and $13.3 billion, comfortably outperforming its former forecast range and clearing Wall Street estimates.

CRWV stock dropped about 7% on Thursday, following a rally of nearly 25% in the previous session, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from his position. Nvidia has a near 10% stake in CoreWeave and also acts as the neocloud’s main chip supplier.

Easing Credit Pressures And New Loan Plans

Historically, CoreWeave has leaned heavily on the junk-bond market to fund its aggressive expansion of AI data centers. However, company executives outlined a strategic shift during their recent earnings call, emphasizing a greater reliance on customer prepayments rather than incurring new debt.

“Looking ahead, we will not use the unsecured debt market to fund our business at current yields, nor do we need to,” said CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator.

The company on Wednesday reportedly prepared to raise $4 billion through an investment-grade loan as it seeks to ease investor unease over the company’s bloated debt book. Intrator said the interest rate was expected to be between 7% to 7.5%.

CoreWeave’s Q3 revenue surged 168% to $3.66 billion, beating the $3.54 billion estimate. Its loss of $1.27 a share was wider than the $1.21 expected, with net losses reaching $709 million. The neocloud firm also finished the quarter with a massive order backlog valued at $132.5 billion, significantly enhancing its financial flexibility.

CRWV Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment toward CoreWeave stock was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

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However, a user highlighted the risks associated with the other neocloud stocks including NBIS.

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CRWV stock has lost about 23% year-to-date.

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