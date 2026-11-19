A perpetual futures contract tied to Anthropic traded at $103.67 on Hyperliquid ahead of the listing on Nasdaq.

The price is about 33% above the top of Anthropic’s original $70 to $78 range.

A gain of that size from $83 would imply a valuation near $1.9 trillion, against about $1.5 trillion at pricing.

The perpetual future is a derivative, not Anthropic stock; the shares are expected to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq.

A perpetual futures contract tied to Anthropic traded about 25% above the company’s $83 IPO price on Thursday morning, signaling strong speculative interest ahead of its Nasdaq debut later in the day.

The contract is listed on Hyperliquid through trade.xyz, but it is not Anthropic stock and does not involve the company. Instead, it is a derivative whose price is determined by an oracle feed rather than trading in the company’s listed shares. Its level may therefore differ from the price at which Anthropic stock begins trading.

The ANT perpetual stood at $103.67 at 8:40 a.m. ET, up 5.43% over the previous 24 hours, according to Hyperliquid API data. That put it around 25% above the IPO price.

The Anthropic (ANT) perpetual on Hyperliquid on November 19 as of 8:40 a.m. ET. | Source: Hyperliquid, trade.xyz.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Anthropic Perpetual Signals Strong Demand Ahead Of IPO

The implied premium is more optimistic than the first-day move expected by Paul Meeks, head of tech research at Freedom Capital Markets. Meeks said he expects Anthropic’s debut to provide a lift to AI stocks, but does not anticipate a dramatic jump in the company’s valuation.

“I would expect that you get some sort of relief rally in all these stocks based on this IPO, and I expect it to be up modestly,” Meeks said Thursday. He added that he expects “a modest hop on the day.”

Meeks also said he does not expect Anthropic to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization by the end of its first trading session.

Anthropic Raises $81.3B In IPO, Total Fundraising Reaches $107.3B

Anthropic sold 956.4 million shares, while its co-founders sold another 23.6 million shares, at $83 apiece. The IPO raised $81.3 billion.

A separate $26 billion private placement, which includes investors such as Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), brings the company’s total fundraising from the transactions to $107.3 billion.

The combined amount exceeds the $75 billion raised in SpaceX’s (SPCX) offering, making Anthropic’s IPO the largest on record. The IPO price gives Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of about $1.5 trillion.

“This is very strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic, and it’s a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia and the backdrop,” Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives and Co., said in a post on X. He called the offering a “key” moment for AI and the broader market.

Others on Wall Street are also bullish on Anthropic. Citizens and Wolfe assigned ‘Outperform’ ratings, with price targets of $125 and $135, respectively. Melius initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $155 two-year price target.

Read also: Anthropic IPO Should Spark ‘Relief Rally’ In AI Stocks, Analyst Expects ‘Modest Hop’ On Day One

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