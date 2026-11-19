Paul Meeks, head of tech research at Freedom Capital Markets, told CNBC he does not expect Anthropic to reach a $2 trillion market cap by the end of day one.

Meeks said Nvidia, Google and Broadcom should benefit because of their ties to Anthropic.

The analyst noted that Anthropic’s IPO is worth “participating in” even at $83, based on revenue growth.

Meeks added that the IPO may not change the bears’ focus on a collapse “multi years out.”

Paul Meeks, head of tech research at Freedom Capital Markets, said on Thursday that Anthropic’s (ANT) IPO could give AI stocks a lift after weeks of selling pressure, with companies tied to the AI infrastructure buildout among the potential beneficiaries.

“I would expect that you get some sort of relief rally in all these stocks based on this IPO, and I expect it to be up modestly,” Meeks said in an interview with CNBC. “I would expect a modest hop on the day.”

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, above the marketed range of $70 to $78. The company is expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. The offering raised $81.3 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

ANT stock retail sentient on November 19 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Anthropic IPO May Bring Relief To AI Stocks

Meeks stated that the stock may not see a dramatic first-day jump, partly because investors have had plenty of time to anticipate the offering. “Modest because you have a lot of excitement about this IPO, but it’s already been upsized, and it’s already been, you know, well discussed for a year or more,” he said.

He also does not expect Anthropic to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization by the end of its first trading session. “I don’t think that we will push by the end of trading day one a $2 trillion market cap,” he said. “But I think it’ll be welcome.”

Despite the higher-than-expected IPO price, Meeks said he believes the stock is worth participating in, pointing to the company’s revenue growth prospects.

“I think that the IPO will be very successful, and I think even where it was priced, you know, higher than the initial range from the investment bankers, I actually think it’s worth participating in, based on the revenue growth I see the next couple of years,” he said.

Meeks Sees Potential Lift For Nvidia, Google And Broadcom

Meeks expects the IPO to benefit companies with close ties to Anthropic, including Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google and Broadcom (AVGO). “It should help Nvidia. It should help Google. It should help Broadcom because they have strong relationships with Anthropic,” he said.

He added that AI infrastructure stocks could be due for a rebound after a prolonged period of weakness. “I think overall, this should be a benefit, particularly since these AI infrastructure names, for the most part, have been deeply oversold in the last couple of weeks, last couple of months,” Meeks said.

NVDA stock rose 1.7% in pre-market trade, on track to break its five-day losing streak. GOOGL stock rose around 4%, and AVGO shares were up nearly 3%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia and Alphabet trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around Broadcom was in the ‘bullish’ zone.

According to Meeks, SpaceX (SPCX) is also among the companies that stand to benefit from Anthropic’s infrastructure spending because Anthropic has committed about $120 billion to SpaceX over the years, making the AI company’s ability to fund those obligations an important consideration for investors.

SPCX stock was up 2.3% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment dipping to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Wall Street Begins Anthropic Coverage With Bullish Ratings

Citizens, Melius Research and Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Anthropic with bullish ratings.

According to TheFly, Citizens and Wolfe both assigned Anthropic ‘Outperform’ ratings, with price targets of $125 and $135, respectively. Melius initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $155 two-year price target, implying a potential upside of over 85% from the IPO price of $83.

Citizens cited Anthropic’s experienced management team and its ability to train and serve Claude across four major chip families. Melius sees a potential $40 trillion addressable market and expects the company’s projected 85% gross margins to support its substantial compute commitments.

Longer-Term AI Spending Concerns Remain

Meeks does not expect Anthropic’s public debut to put an end to the market’s broader concerns about the AI trade.

“I don’t know if that’s necessarily going to change the view of the doom and gloom cycle that we’ve been in at least the last couple of weeks, because none of the bears really are worried about anyone’s near-term fortunes,” he said. He added that they are concerned about “the collapse multi years out.”

Meeks also pointed to concerns about neocloud providers and companies that build or operate data-center capacity for AI customers. “I don’t think it's a legitimate threat,” he said, dismissing concerns around the AI colocation companies.

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