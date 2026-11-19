Global data-center electricity use is expected to double to 1,000 terawatt-hours by 2030, with AI-optimized facilities driving about 75% of the increase.

Global data-center investment hit $565 billion in 2025, while the facilities’ electricity use jumped 17%.

Planned data-center capacity in Northern Virginia, Texas, Denmark and Finland far exceeds what their grids can currently support, the IEA said.

Supply chains are struggling to keep pace with data center demand, imposing a speed limit on how quickly the industry can grow.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook 2026, published Thursday, that an additional $4 trillion in data-center-associated investment is anticipated by 2030, driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The anticipated investment covers data-center buildings, chips and other electronics, as well as energy equipment such as batteries, transformers, electricity grids and gas turbines.

However, the agency warned that grid connection delays and shortages of advanced chip packaging, memory chips and power equipment are limiting how quickly the data center industry can expand.

Data-Center Power Demand To Double By 2030

Global data-center investment reached $565 billion in 2025, while electricity consumption by these facilities increased 17%.

Under the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario, global data-center electricity consumption doubles to 1,000 terawatt-hours by 2030, with AI-optimized facilities driving about 75% of that increase.

The report also found that the global stock of accelerated servers used for AI workloads has grown 18-fold since 2020.

The IEA tracked 93 purpose-built AI data centers whose inferred potential capacity increased tenfold over 24 months, reaching 17 gigawatts (GW) as of September 2026. Once completed, these facilities are expected to have a combined capacity of approximately 50 GW.

Bottlenecks Constrain Data Center Expansion

According to the IEA, the rapid growth of data center capacity has been pushing electricity systems to their limits.

Planned data-center capacity in Denmark, Finland, Northern Virginia and Texas far exceeds the peak electricity demand their power grids can currently support, it said, adding, “not all this prospective capacity will be built”.

The agency also noted that grids are not the only constraint on new data center capacity, as supply chains are struggling to keep pace with demand and imposing a speed limit on how fast the data center industry can grow.

“Bottlenecks particularly affect the supply of advanced chip packaging, memory chips and power equipment. They are expected to persist in the coming years, and they moderate our outlook for data center electricity consumption”, the report said.

Power And Data-Center ETFs Mixed

Power and electrification-focused ETFs have also recorded gains in 2026, with the Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) posting a year-to-date total return of over 5%, compared with over 1% for the iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF (POWR) and a 2% loss for the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO).

Among data-center-focused ETFs, the Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) has risen over 9% year-to-date, while the Roundhill Neocloud ETF (NCLD), which provides exposure to AI infrastructure companies, has fallen over 43% over the same period.

See Also: TSMC, Samsung Reportedly Suspend Some Chip Deliveries To Chinese Customers Amid New US Export Rules

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