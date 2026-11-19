Redwire will supply its ELSA wings to power AscendArc’s geosynchronous communications satellite

The company said it had more than 65 solar array wings delivered or under development as of November 2026.

Earlier this month, Redwire reported that its backlog had surged 51% from December 2025 to a record $619.7 million at the end of Q3.

The company expects full-year 2026 revenue of $450 million to $500 million.

Redwire (RDW) notched its fourth contract this month after the aerospace and defense technology company announced a roughly $15 million contract to supply solar panels to satellite developer AscendArc.

RDW shares were up 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

AscendArc Picks Redwire’s Lightweight Solar Panels

The contract will see Redwire supply its Extensible Low-Profile Solar Array (ELSA) wings to power AscendArc’s geosynchronous communications satellite. ELSA wings are lightweight, compact solar panels to power satellites.

According to Redwire, the technology delivers up to 50% more power per unit of volume than its traditional solar arrays, and allows for faster production and lower costs.

Earlier this year, Redwire secured a $12.8 million contract to supply ELSA wings to Moog for a national security satellite program. The company said it had more than 65 solar array wings delivered or under development as of November 2026.

November Streak Extends

Earlier this month, Redwire announced a $20 million Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) contract for additional spacecraft testing in very low-Earth orbit. It was also selected for a $40 million NASA program to demonstrate solar power generation for its Moon Base program.

Last week, the company announced a U.S. Army order to support its Stalker drones. The drones feature Redwire’s U.S.-assembled hybrid-lift batteries.

Redwire’s Record Backlog

Earlier this month, Redwire reported that its backlog had climbed 51% from December 2025 to a record $619.7 million. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $450 million to $500 million.

While Redwire reported a 5.4% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $109 million, it was below Wall Street’s estimates of $126.6 million. However, loss per share narrowed to $0.09 from $0.29 a year earlier, marginally better than consensus estimates of $0.1.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bearish’

Despite the pre-market gains, retail sentiment surrounding RDW on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

RDW shares are down about 6.6% so far in 2026.

Also read: Everpure Raises FY27 Revenue Outlook After Q3 Beat, But Barclays Cuts P Stock Target On Pricing Concerns

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