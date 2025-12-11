Black Titan Corporation plans to develop a strategic framework to guide its future entry into digital assets.

Black Titan Corporation (BTTC) shares more than doubled in morning trade on Thursday after the company announced its pivot to a digital asset treasury.

BTTC’s stock opened at $8.60, more than double the closing price of $3.36 on the previous day. The shares reached an intra-day high of $10.05 before paring gains to $6.99.

At the time of writing, the stock was up more than 108% and among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Platform data showed retail sentiment jumping to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral territory over the past day as message volume spiked to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Data from Koyfin showed 36 million shares traded hands compared to an average daily volume of 274,000 shares. This is the largest single-day gain for BTTC in months. It comes after a long decline that brought the stock down to a 52-week low of $2.81 in early October.

BTTC spikes over 100% after bouncing off its early-October 52-week low. Source: Koyfin

This price action comes as Black Titan Corporation announced a new strategic initiative titled Digital Asset Treasury Plus (DAT+) on Thursday. The company stated that it plans to create a "strategic framework" for entering digital assets in the future.

Black Titan said it plans to issue a series of announcements to clarify each component of its strategy. This effort aims to assist investors and the market in understanding how Black Titan intends to approach decision-making regarding cryptocurrencies.

The rollout started with the company’s first pillar titled "Active Utility Deployment & Cash Flow Potential."

