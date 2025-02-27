CommScope Triggers Six-Fold Rise In Retail Chatter With AI-Powered Q4 Beat As Stocktwits Sentiment Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

CommScope strengthened its balance sheet by repaying $2 billion of its debt using proceeds from the closure of two of its businesses and refinanced a portion of its debt.

CommScope Triggers Six-Fold Rise In Retail Chatter With AI-Powered Q4 Beat As Stocktwits Sentiment Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM) shares surged more than 26% in Wednesday’s regular session after its fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, drawing the attention of retail investors too.

CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.18 during Q4, far ahead of the estimated $0.02. During the same period last year, CommScope posted a loss of $0.34 per share.

The turnaround in CommScope’s performance was evident in its revenue, too – at $1.17 billion, it surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.11 billion and rose notably from $923 million a year ago.

For the full year, CommScope’s revenue was $4.2 billion, lower than 2023’s $4.56 billion. On the flip side, its loss per share was $0.03 in 2024, significantly lower than the $0.37 loss in 2023.

“Despite a challenging start, and volatile market conditions, we stayed committed to what we could control to improve company performance and profitability,” said Chuck Treadway, CEO of CommScope, while calling 2024 a “transitional year” for the company.

He observed that hyperscale and data centers to support buildouts of generative artificial intelligence (AI) demand around the world delivered the “strongest growth” to the company’s topline.

It strengthened the balance sheet by repaying $2 billion of its debt using proceeds from the closure of two businesses. The company also refinanced a portion of its debt, maturing in 2025 and 2026 to 2029 and 2031, respectively.

CommScope’s Q4 performance not only sent its stock ripping during Wednesday’s trade, it also drove a surge in retail chatter on Stocktwits, which rose 520% in the last 24 hours.

Retail sentiment on the platform around the stock followed its performance, soaring into ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) territory.

COMM retail sentiment.jpg COMM sentiment and message volume February 27, 2025, as of 12:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user praised CommScope’s Q4 performance and opined that the stock will go up.

CommScope’s stock has more than tripled in the last year, gaining nearly 215% at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Vistra Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Say ‘Mega Growth’ Probability Lower Post DeepSeek Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Vistra Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Say ‘Mega Growth’ Probability Lower Post DeepSeek Launch: Retail’s Bearish

eBay Stock Drops After-Market After Disappointing Q1 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

eBay Stock Drops After-Market After Disappointing Q1 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Recent Videos

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon
'Go and Buy': Trump Shares his 'Gold Card' Visa Plan

'Go and Buy': Trump Shares his 'Gold Card' Visa Plan

Video Icon