Coinbase (COIN) announced on Friday a new partnership with Samsung that will integrate Coinbase One into the Samsung Wallet app in the U.S.

COIN’s stock edged 0.5% higher at market open with retail sentiment on Stocktwits surging higher within ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

The company stated that the new partnership would provide more than 75 million Samsung Galaxy users with exclusive access to Coinbase One. The partnership will initially focus on the U.S. with plans to expand the effort globally and explore additional collaborative opportunities over the next few months.

