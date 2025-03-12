Casey’s General Stores Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, But Retail’s Downbeat On Economic Concerns
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits ended in the ‘bearish’ zone on Tuesday.
Shares of convenience chain Casey’s General Stores rose 3.25% in after-hours trading following stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment stayed bearish.
Casey’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.33, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $2.00. The company’s revenue stood at $3.9 billion, beating estimates of $3.72 billion.
The company’s inside same-store sales rose 3.7% year-over-year, and total fuel gallons sold increased 20.4%.
"Casey's delivered an excellent third quarter highlighted by strong sales growth inside and outside the store,” said Darren Rebelez, Casey’s chairman and CEO. “Inside same-store sales were driven by the prepared food and dispensed beverage category, with hot sandwiches and bakery performing quite well.”
For 2025, the company expects same-store inside sales to increase about 3% to 5%, while inside same-store margins are forecast to be comparable to the prior year. It expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to increase about 11%.
Casey’s also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable May 15,
2025, to shareholders of record on May 1. It expects same-store fuel gallons sold to be negative 1% to positive 1%.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone. Message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘extremely low’CASY sentiment meter and message volume on March 11 as of 11:30 pm ET
One bearish-leaning watcher called the move a short-term downtrend amid the economic uncertainty.
Another predicted a drop below $350.
Casey’s stock is down 4.4% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<