Casey’s General Stores Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, But Retail’s Downbeat On Economic Concerns

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits ended in the ‘bearish’ zone on Tuesday.

Published: Mar 12, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of convenience chain Casey’s General Stores rose 3.25% in after-hours trading following stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment stayed bearish.

Casey’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.33, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $2.00. The company’s revenue stood at $3.9 billion, beating estimates of $3.72 billion.

The company’s inside same-store sales rose 3.7% year-over-year, and total fuel gallons sold increased 20.4%.

"Casey's delivered an excellent third quarter highlighted by strong sales growth inside and outside the store,” said Darren Rebelez, Casey’s chairman and CEO. “Inside same-store sales were driven by the prepared food and dispensed beverage category, with hot sandwiches and bakery performing quite well.”

For 2025, the company expects same-store inside sales to increase about 3% to 5%, while inside same-store margins are forecast to be comparable to the prior year. It expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to increase about 11%.

Casey’s also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable May 15,
2025, to shareholders of record on May 1. It expects same-store fuel gallons sold to be negative 1% to positive 1%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone. Message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘extremely low’

Screenshot 2025-03-12 at 12.31.47 PM.png CASY sentiment meter and message volume on March 11 as of 11:30 pm ET

One bearish-leaning watcher called the move a short-term downtrend amid the economic uncertainty.

Another predicted a drop below $350.

Casey’s stock is down 4.4% year-to-date.

