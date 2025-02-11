Carlyle Group Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Miss: Retail Remains Neutral

The company’s fee-earning assets under management (AUM) fell by 1% to $304 billion compared with last year.

Carlyle Group (CG) stock fell 5.2% on Tuesday after the company’s fourth-quarter profit missed Wall Street’s estimates.

The alternative asset manager reported distributable earnings of $0.92 per share, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $0.95 per share, according to FinChat data.

However, fourth-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion topped the Street estimate of $980.3 million.

The company’s fee-earning assets under management (AUM) fell by 1% to $304 billion, compared with last year, driven by an 8% fall in global private equity from outflows in funds that charge fees on invested capital and basis point step-downs.

It was partially offset by a 14% increase in fee-earnings AUM at the global investment solutions business.

The company’s total AUM rose 4% to $441 billion, helped by an 11% rise in global investment solutions attributable to inflows, notably in its AlpInvest Secondaries & Portfolio Finance and CAPM funds.

Carlyle said its fee-related earnings rose 13% to $287 million compared to the year-ago quarter.

The private equity firm recorded inflows of $14.2 billion during the fourth quarter and $40.8 billion in 2024.

Total AUM in its global private equity and global credit segments declined quarter-over-quarter.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) zone while retail chatter bottomed in ‘extremely low’ territory.

Earlier in February, peers Apollo Global Management and KKR had topped fourth-quarter profit estimates.

Over the past year, Carlyle stock has gained 8.9%.

